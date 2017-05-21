The final stretch! Beyoncé, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, celebrated at a star-studded baby shower in Beverly Hills on Saturday, May 20.

The "Formation" singer, 35, celebrated her upcoming bundles of joy at a so-called "Carter Push Party," which was attended by Jay Z, 47; their daughter, Blue Ivy, 5; pregnant tennis star Serena Williams; TV personality La La Anthony; and Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, among others.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, documented the fun-filled afternoon on her Instagram account, sharing a video of several guests decked out in colorful, patterned dresses. "Happy Carter Push Party," the group of women yelled for the camera, referring to Beyoncé's married name of Carter.

The 22-time Grammy winner put her growing baby bump on fully display at the party, wearing a barely there top and a flowing skirt. The outdoor event was held under a huge tent and featured a seating area with orange floor pillows and patterned rugs.



Beyoncé announced her second pregnancy in February. "They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon," a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this year. "It's even better than they wished for. Blue is so excited to be a big sister!"



