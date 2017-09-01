Who runs the world? Girls! Beyoncé is congratulating her friend Serena Williams after news broke that she had given birth to her first child —a beautiful baby girl — on Friday, September 1.



The “Formation” singer took to Instagram to share a glamorous shot from the tennis player’s Vogue photo shoot shortly after the baby’s arrival was announced. In the photo, Williams is wearing an elegant, cream gown while holding her pregnant belly, and the singer added the words: “Congratulations Serena!”

The multi-Grammy winner is no stranger to pregnancy posts since she recently welcomed her baby twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, breaking the internet with the announcement on February 1, which is now the most-liked photo on Instagram with more than 11 million.



This isn’t the first time the two superstars have publicly shown support for each other. Beyoncé shared a photo of a young Williams holding a trophy when she won her second French Open in 2013, and most recently, Williams appeared in the "Sorry" video for the singer’s album Lemonade.

The world first found out about Williams’ pregnancy through a Snapchat photo she accidentally shared on April 19, writing “20 weeks.” Throughout her pregnancy, the Grand Slam champion became more comfortable showing off her baby bump with the world and constantly shared updates with her followers about her growing child.

A source close to the athlete confirmed to Us Weekly that Williams, 35, and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, had welcomed a baby girl at a hospital in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair got engaged in December 2016, but have yet to announce a wedding date.



