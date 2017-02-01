Babies on board — and then some! Beyoncé is due to have a busy, work-filled second pregnancy before welcoming twins later this year.

The “Formation” songstress, 35, is scheduled to perform at the Grammys on February 12 and is also up for nine categories at the awards show, including Album of the Year for her successful visual album Lemonade. Not to mention, Queen Bey is also set to headline Coachella in April for both weekends of the music festival.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The singer’s jam-packed schedule is in part why she revealed her surprise pregnancy via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1. "She announced it this way before Grammy fittings and rehearsals, as she knew it would get out," an insider tells Us Weekly. "She couldn't repeat the same debut on the show like the [2011] VMAs and didn't want it to take away from her Grammy wins and performance."



As previously reported, Bey, who debuted her baby bump while pregnant with daughter Blue Ivy, now 5, at the VMAS in 2011, revealed she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins and nearly broke the internet with her sweet Instagram announcement.



"We would like to share our love and happiness," she captioned a shot of herself holding her bare baby bump. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

In the photo, Beyoncé dons a maroon and pink bra and light blue panties, also getting Us wondering if she’s having a boy and a girl?!



