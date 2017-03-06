Tale as old as time! Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, shared a series of cute new photos with her husband, Jay Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy, at the Beauty and the Beast movie premiere.

The family of three snuck into the premiere of the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, March 2, joining fellow stars including their pals John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Céline Dion. Four days later, on Monday, March 6, the "Formation" singer shared more than a dozen adorable pictures from the event on her official website.



In the colorful shots, Beyoncé, 35, and Blue, 5, don matching green dresses. Beyoncé shows off her baby bump in a long emerald chiffon gown and gold heels, while her daughter rocks a ruffled green and pink dress with white Converse All Star sneakers. Jay Z, 47, wears an embroidered denim jacket, black jeans and white Adidas sneakers.



Queen Bey cradles her growing baby bump in several of the photos. In another sweet shot, she and Blue adoringly look at the "Holy Grail" rapper as he places his hand on his wife's belly and smiles. Beyoncé also shared a GIF of herself and Blue posing in front of a Beauty and the Beast sign and making funny faces for the camera.

While at the premiere, the Carter clan seemingly cleaned up at the concession stand. Beyoncé posted a photo of a large assortment of movie theater candies, including Junior Mints, M&Ms, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, Reese's Pieces, Red Vines and gummy bears.

The 20-time Grammy winner surprised fans last month when she announced on Instagram that she is expecting two bundles of joy later this year. "We have been blessed two times over," she captioned a stunning portrait of herself holding her stomach. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we want to thank you for your well wishes."

Beauty and the Beast — starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the title roles — hits theaters on Friday, March 17.

