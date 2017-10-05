Beyonce and Jay-Z are crazy in love with their twins Rumi and Sir. So they’re keeping the 4-month-olds safe in a top notch car seat from the Dutch brand Nuna.



Dad Jay-Z was photographed in NYC on Wednesday, October 4, carrying one of the infants in a Nuna PIPA seat ($299.95, albeebaby.com). Weighing a little more than 7 pounds, the gear boasts a five point harness to keep baby comfortable, plus a removable canopy that shields little eyes from the sun and rain. Most importantly, Nuna PIPA gets a “best” rating from Consumer Reports, because the load leg design provides an additional margin of safety in the event of a crash.



Nuna

The parents of Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy, 5, have been squeezing in date nights while they’re in the Big Apple. On Friday, September 29, the couple dined at ABC Kitchen (Beyonce, 36, took her leftovers to-go!) And the next night they attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty at TAO. On Tuesday, the “Formation” singer and the rapper, hit up Le Bernardin for dinner before catching her sister Solange’s show at Radio City Music Hall.

Variety reported on Monday that Beyonce recently sold her three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom Manhattan condo for $9.95 million. But they haven’t been staying in hotels: the pair still own their $6.85 million, 3,309-square-foot-duplex downtown!

In August, the lovebirds who are worth more than a billion dollars combined, splashed out $88 million for a mansion in Bel-Air.

