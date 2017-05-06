Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland wore matching sombreros as they celebrated Cinco de Mayo at the vegan Mexican restaurant Gracias Madre in Los Angeles on Friday, May 5.



All Access Photo / Splash News

Beyoncé, 35, who is pregnant with twins, covered her growing baby bump in a pink and green patterned shirt, a floral blazer and ripped jeans. She accessorized the look with a large sombrero, sunglasses and tan Saint Laurent heels, and carried a yellow maraca on her way out. Rowland, 36, also wore a sombrero, as well as a denim jacket and a white top.

All Access Photo / Splash News

The former Destiny's Child bandmates have been spending a lot of time together recently. Last weekend, they attended the "Formation" singer's mother Tina Knowles Lawson's inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé wore a stunning, formfitting red gown and an intricate flower crown. Beyoncé and Rowland also celebrated Easter together last month.

Queen Bey announced her second pregnancy in February. She and husband Jay Z are already parents of 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. "They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It's even better than they wished for," a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this year. "Blue is so excited to be a big sister!"

