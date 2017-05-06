Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland wore matching sombreros as they celebrated Cinco de Mayo at the vegan Mexican restaurant Gracias Madre in Los Angeles on Friday, May 5.
Beyoncé, 35, who is pregnant with twins, covered her growing baby bump in a pink and green patterned shirt, a floral blazer and ripped jeans. She accessorized the look with a large sombrero, sunglasses and tan Saint Laurent heels, and carried a yellow maraca on her way out. Rowland, 36, also wore a sombrero, as well as a denim jacket and a white top.
The former Destiny's Child bandmates have been spending a lot of time together recently. Last weekend, they attended the "Formation" singer's mother Tina Knowles Lawson's inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé wore a stunning, formfitting red gown and an intricate flower crown. Beyoncé and Rowland also celebrated Easter together last month.
Queen Bey announced her second pregnancy in February. She and husband Jay Z are already parents of 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. "They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It's even better than they wished for," a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this year. "Blue is so excited to be a big sister!"
