Beyoncé looks exactly like daughter Blue Ivy in a throwback photo her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, shared on Instagram on Saturday, October 7.

A young Bey is getting her hair done in the photo that Knowles Lawson posted along with the caption, “If Beyoncé don’t look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni.”

If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Commenters agreed with her, writing, “Omg thought it was blue!” “Twins!” wrote another.

A lot of people have remarked over the years how much Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z’s oldest child looks like her daddy, but this pic proves that the 5-year-old takes after both her mom and her dad.

R&B singer Melanie Fiona previously told Us Weekly that when Blue was a baby she resembled the rapper. “Beyonce says Blue changes every day and looks just like Jay now,” Fiona told Us in 2012.

Lena Dunham, a card-carrying member of the Beyhive, told Us in February, shortly after the Grammy winner announced that she was expecting twins, that Blue Ivy “is an icon.”

Beyoncé welcomed twins Sir and Rumi in June, and while the singer shared a pic of the babies shortly after their birth, they’ve been kept under wraps since then, so it remains to be seen which of their parents they resemble.

One thing’s for sure, Blue is a doting big sister to her siblings. Knowles Lawson told Us last month that her new grandbabies are “adorable and just beautiful and healthy” and Blue is “excited” to help look after them and pick out their outfits. “She feeds them,” Knowles Lawson added. “And she feels responsible for them being here because she prayed for them.”

