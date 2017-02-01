Babies for Bey! Beyoncé is pregnant with twins — and the Beyhive is understandably freaking out.

James Devaney/GC Images

The "Formation" singer, 35, announced that she and her husband, Jay Z, were adding to their family via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1.



"We would like to share our love and happiness," she captioned a photo of herself caressing her bare belly. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

The couple's little ones will join big sister Blue Ivy, 5 — and fans can't wait.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

"BEYONCE is so extra like who needs to wear a veil and a bed of flowers to announce a pregnancy. I LOVE HER EXTRANESS," one fan tweeted about Bey's pic. A second added: "The fact that Beyonce just announced she is having twins has made my life a million times better."

Some even got out of schoolwork because of the huge reveal. "I told my biology teacher Beyoncé was pregnant and she didn't make us work for the rest of the class," one teen tweeted.

Even Ellen DeGeneres got in on the fun. The daytime talk show host Photoshopped her face onto Beyonce's pregnancy announcement. "Me too!" she wrote.



All in all, Beyoncé's baby news spread quicker than the time it takes to make lemons into lemonade. Another tweeter posted: "My mom just looked at her phone, gasped, and announced to the entire museum that Beyoncé is having twins."

Queen Bey and Jay Z, 47, tied the knot in 2008. The singer memorably announced her first pregnancy on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in L.A. in August 2011. She'd later rub her bump while performing "Love on Top" to the packed crowd at the Nokia Theater.

Read more reactions below:

I just got TWELVE (no joke) text messages alerting me that Beyoncé is having twins and I am literally CRYING at school 😭 — prime rib (@kween_deen) February 1, 2017

Beyonce is truly the last icon. What other celebrity pregnancy could stop the world like this? — Robert! (@RPinHD) February 1, 2017

i hope that one day my pregnancy announcement is so important that twitter and CNN send the whole world notifications #Beyonce — anna!!! (@annakthome) February 1, 2017

Finding Dory came out on Netflix, Beyoncé is having twins, THON is this month, its wine Wednesday, WOW today is a good day — sara (@saraebic) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé just announced she's having twins, I have this weekend off, it's actually sunny outside. Today is a good day. — madeleine larsen (@mads2415) February 1, 2017

FINALLY SOME GOOD NEWS -- THE WORLD NEEDS MORE @Beyonce IN IT — mar (@mar_mercedes) February 1, 2017

If I ever manage to trick a girl into wanting to bear my child I will expect her to announce the pregnancy in a Beyoncé-esque fashion — meade considine (@shammgod7) February 1, 2017

Let's not focus on the political issues, and turn our attention to Beyoncé being pregnant with twins — Hannah (@hannah_bakke) February 1, 2017

You're always going to remember where you were when you heard Beyoncé was pregnant with twins — Nikki Serrano (@neserrano) February 1, 2017

My office just cheered more for the Beyonce pregnancy announcement than when I won employee of the month. — Hannah Black (@hrblack) February 1, 2017

I had a dream last night that I had twins, and I just saw that Beyoncé is having twins. We're practically the same person. — CHICHI (@saraoumchiche) February 1, 2017

Literally just woke up to a notification on my phone telling me that Beyonce is pregnant wth twins 😇🤗😩😱 !!!!!!! — airwrecka (@ananietooo) February 1, 2017

I just announced to my entire english class that @Beyonce is having twins & everyone freaked out. Beyoncé actually unifies America — Jenna (@jennaabel01) February 1, 2017

One day when I announce I'm pregnant I want to do it as extra as Beyoncé did. Photoshoot in lingerie, a flower arch, and a veil. — Katlin Tloczek (@KatsSoRaven) February 1, 2017

I gasped so loud in class when I heard abt Beyoncé. Everyone turned &looked at me & I was like sorry this is important.. #beyhiveprobs — Jessica (@jessiedee_) February 1, 2017

I have contacted more of my loved ones screaming about Beyoncé's pregnancy than I plan to for any future pregnancy of my own — Gabby Leigh (@gabriellehesse) February 1, 2017

Beyonce's kids haven't even been born yet and they're already worth more than I'll ever be worth — Aidan Joly (@aidanjoly28) February 1, 2017

No longer focused on my bio test that's in an hour, all I care about is what Beyoncé twins names are gonna be — EMILYBYRNE✮ (@__emmyb) February 1, 2017

When Beyoncé is so important that your professor gets the notification from CNN and informs the class. 😂 — Natasha (@NatashaCarny) February 1, 2017

Beyonce's pregnancy announcement is the only reason why I have a glimmer of hope for our society — Laura (@laura_924) February 1, 2017

I just kept refreshing Beyoncé picture she posted about her twins and it's insane how many likes accumulate in a second. — PastorJoelOsteen (@AudreyYoung28) February 1, 2017

Steve Bannon & Donald Trump are screaming at each other in the Oval Office over how much attention Beyoncé is getting — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) February 1, 2017



