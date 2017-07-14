Time to get in formation! Beyoncé shared the first photo of her and Jay-Z's twins, Sir and Rumi, on Friday, July 14.

Queen Bey, 35, held her newborn son and daughter while wearing a stunning Palomo Spain ensemble. She stood in front of a flowery backdrop, reminiscent of her pregnancy announcement.



"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," the proud mom captioned the Instagram post. She also included emojis of hands praying, a heart and images representing the entire family.

Beyonce shared the snap just hours after she was spotted for the first time since giving birth. The photo has already garnered more than four million likes.

Beyonce and the rapper, 47, announced in February that they were expecting twins. The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, are already parents of daughter Blue Ivy, 5.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," the "Hold Up" singer wrote at the time.



Us Weekly confirmed late last month that the couple named their newborns Rumi and Sir. "She's loved shopping for the babies," a source previously told Us of how she prepared for the new arrivals. "Look for lots of matching outfits!"

