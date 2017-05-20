The babies are already craving sweets! Beyoncé, who is expecting twins, took to Instagram on Friday, May 19, to share new photos from her Mother's Day trip to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

The "Formation" singer, 35, headed to the museum with her husband, Jay Z; their daughter, Blue Ivy; and Bey's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson. Beyoncé and Blue, 5, looked gorgeous in matching $5,395 floral chiffon dresses by Dolce & Gabbana. The tiered green gowns featured cap sleeves with draped details and a floor-sweeping maxi skirt.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

In one cute shot, Blue smiled for the camera while wearing a pair of sunglasses and holding a pink "Happy Mother's Day" balloon. In another set, the mother-daughter duo played on a swing set inside the museum.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

The Carters weren't the only A-list family that visited the Museum of Ice Cream on Mother's Day. Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin also stopped by the fun-filled spot.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!