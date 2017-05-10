Courtesy Beyonce

Countdown to babies! Beyoncé's twin pregnancy style continues to be on point — and her latest photos prove it.

Queen Bey, 35, who has been documenting her maternity wear on Instagram, shared a new ensemble on Tuesday, May 9. In the pics, the singer shows off her growing belly in a tight black dress and yellow floor-length coat. To top it off, she wears a wide-brimmed hat and heels and carries a bag that features the word "Loved."

Beyoncé and Jay Z announced in February that their daughter Blue Ivy, 5, is going to be a big sister. In the 2013 documentary Life Is But a Dream, Beyonce opened up about previously having a miscarriage.

"About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time, and I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life," she said in the HBO film. "I picked out names. I envisioned what my child would look like, I was feeling very maternal. I flew back to New York to get my check up, and no heartbeat. Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat."

In February, an insider told Us Weekly that the couple, who wed in 2008, had "given up" on expanding their family. "[They were] frustrated," the source said. "They were looking into surrogates and adoption."

Now, Beyoncé and the "Empire State of Mind" rapper, 47, are beyond ecstatic — and Blue is, too! "They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It's even better than they wished for," a source previously told Us. "Blue is so excited to be a big sister!"

