They don't call her the queen for nothing! Ever since Beyoncé announced her second pregnancy in February, she has slayed the maternity fashion game in countless stunning dresses, robes and even casual wear. Watch the video above to see a lookbook of the singer's twin pregnancy style!

Beyoncé, 35, shocked fans across the world when she took to Instagram on February 1 to announce that she's expecting twins with her husband, Jay Z. Clad in lingerie and a green veil, she posed in front of a wreath of flowers and cradled her baby bump in a gorgeous photo. "We have been blessed two times over," she gushed.

Courtesy Beyonce

Less than two weeks later, the "Formation" singer headed to the 2017 Grammy Awards, where she performed a medley of "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" from her acclaimed visual album Lemonade while wearing a sheer gold Peter Dundas dress. After picking up two awards, she posed for the cameras in another Peter Dundas design, this time a plunging, sparkly, red gown.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Beyoncé has also been documenting her growing baby bump on her website and Instagram account. She has shared several pictures of herself in various dresses, often holding her belly while looking fiercer than ever.



In April, the 22-time Grammy winner celebrated Easter with her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, and former Destiny's Child bandmate and close pal Kelly Rowland. Beyoncé looked incredible in an off-the-shoulder white maxidress that tightly hugged her stomach.

Watch the video above to see more of Beyoncé's best pregnancy style moments!

