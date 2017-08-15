They can’t help but gush over their “paradise baby.” Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell and Evan Bass opened up about their surprise pregnancy in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, August 14.

The pair, who met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged on the season 3 finale in September 2016, announced via Instagram that they were expecting their first bundle of joy together on August 6.

"It was a great surprise, it's a great little miracle," Waddell, 31, told the outlet of their news. "We took a pregnancy test in Mexico, and we saw the thing [in Spanish] and were like, 'What does that even say?' So we googled it!”

The couple added that the private moment was not caught on camera. “That was for us alone,” Waddell said, laughing. But the duo did reveal they will soon learn their baby’s sex.

“We actually just took a blood test because we want to know really fast!” the reality starlet said. “So we should know in the next like, week or two.”

And with their joyous news coming as a surprise, Bass, 34, who is already dad to three sons — Nathan, Liam and Ensley — from a previous relationship said: “[We need] to start planning! I mean, we got things to buy!”

The adorable pair went on to share that they’ve started to discuss baby names.

“He’s telling everyone it’s going to be named Evan,” the mom-to-be said of the erectile dysfunction specialist. “I think that’s so confusing. If I’m mad, and I’m like, ‘Evan!’ and then you both run in like, ‘What?’ That’s so confusing,” she said.

Bass quipped: “I’ve got time, I’ll wear you down.”

Viewers can expect to see scenes from Waddell and Bass’ wedding when Bachelor in Paradise season 4 continues its two-night premiere on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

