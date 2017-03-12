King Cairo Stevenson and Blac Chyna attend Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California (March 11, 2017). Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A perfect match! Blac Chyna brought her son, King Cairo, to the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11 — and they dressed up for the occasion in coordinating ensembles.

The Rob & Chyna star, 28, walked the orange carpet at USC's Galen Center in ripped light-wash jeans, a white button-down (left mostly undone to show off her cleavage) and bright yellow booties. She kept accessories to a minimum and wore her hair long and wavy.

Her 4-year-old son, whose dad is Chyna's ex-fiancé Tyga, rocked a similar outfit for the big night out: distressed light-wash jeans, a white button-down over a white T-shirt and red sneakers. He held his mom's hand on the orange carpet as they posed for pictures before the John Cena-hosted show.

Chyna wasn't the only Kardashian ex at the Nickelodeon event, though. Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom walked the carpet with his children, Destiny and Lamar Jr.

Not in attendance at Saturday's awards show: Chyna's ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and their daughter Dream, 3 months. As previously reported, the couple split in mid-February after a tumultuous few months and have been living apart for some time.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly that the exes' reality show has been put on hold as a result of the breakup. "It was hard for them to film season 1, and season 2 is not happening," one source said. "They can't even get through a day together — logistically, they can't do it."

However, a spokesperson for E! told Us, "We are continuing to shoot with all the family members and are covering Rob and his relationship with Chyna."

In any case, the split appears to have done both stars some good. As another source previously told Us, "Everything was moving so fast with the relationship, the baby, the engagement and the show that this break has been really good for both of them."

