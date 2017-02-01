Picture perfect! Blac Chyna shared a sweet family photo with her children King Cairo and Dream Kardashian on Tuesday, January 31.

The mom-of-two posted the classic portrait to Instagram, but there was one person noticeably absent from the snapshot - her fiancé and Dream’s dad, Rob Kardashian.

Chyna captioned the photo, in which her daughter is sitting on her lap and King is smiling broadly behind her, with the word ‘Unconditional’ and a heart emoji.

Unconditional ❤ A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Although he wasn’t in the picture, Kardashian and Chyna recently celebrated their one-year-anniversary.



On January 25 the Arthur George sock designer made a montage of their most memorable moments to celebrate the milestone.

They’ve had a rocky relationship though, and Chyna even moved out of their new home before Christmas.



Fortunately the breakup, which a source described to Us Weekly as “heat of the moment,” was only temporary and they reconciled a few days after their showdown.

The Rob & Chyna stars got engaged in April 2016, and welcomed their daughter in November.

King Cairo’s father is Chyna’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, who is now dating Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner.



