Hey, baby! Blac Chyna took to Snapchat on Wednesday, May 31, to share several adorable videos of her 6-month-old daughter, Dream, after her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian’s new girlfriend, Mehgan James, was revealed.

The Lashed Bar founder, 29, uploaded a series of clips featuring her baby girl — whom she welcomed with Kardashian, 30, in November 2016 — trying out different filters. Dream tested out a variety of digital disguises including a bearded biker and a princess.

Chyna’s sweet posts came the same day Us Weekly confirmed that the Arthur George sock designer has moved on with James, 26. “It’s fairly new,” a source told Us, adding that the new couple aren’t ready to go public just yet.



While some might be familiar with James for her wild antics throughout several seasons of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club, an insider told Us that she has grown up since her stint on the reality show ended in 2012. “She’s matured and will be a good fixture in Rob’s life should this continue,” the source says.

As previously reported, Chyna and Kardashian called off their engagement after they got into an explosive fight around Christmas, which resulted in the model moving out of their shared L.A.-area home. However, the on-and-off couple reunited several times following their breakup. Most recently, Kardashian cozied up to Chyna in a series of Snapchats posted in April.

When reached for comment, neither James nor her rep would confirm or deny that she is dating Kardashian.

