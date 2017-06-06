Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Bobby Moynihan is preparing to become a first-time father! The Saturday Night Live alum announced on Instagram on Monday, June 5, that his wife, Brynn O'Malley, is pregnant with their first child, a baby girl.

"Hi @PattyJenks. Big fan. Quick question. How soon do you think is appropriate to show my daughter @WonderWomanFilm ? She's due in July," Moynihan, 40, captioned a photo of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, giving a shout-out to the film's director, Patty Jenkins. "Thanks for making it easier to be a Dad. What an amazing, beautiful movie. Thanks to you and @gal_gadot."

The Broadway actress announced on Instagram last August that she had quietly married the comedian. She showed off her baby bump at the opening of the Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in New York City in April, and again on Instagram last month in honor of SNL's season 42 finale.



2008/2017 A post shared by Brynn (O'Malley) Moynihan (@brynnomalley) on May 21, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

Moynihan left SNL this year after nine seasons. He was best known for his celebrity impersonations, including reality star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Food Network star Guy Fieri. His upcoming CBS sitcom Me, Myself & I was recently ordered to series and is expected to premiere this fall.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!