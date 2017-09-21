MOVI Inc.

Baby on board! Boyd Holbrook and his girlfriend, Tatiana Pajkovic, are expecting their first child together, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The Danish actress sparked pregnancy rumors on Thursday, September 21, when she showed off a very noticeable baby bump in a navy, polka-dot dress while out and about in Los Angeles with the Narcos actor, 36.

It is unclear when the ultra-private couple began dating.

Prior to his romance with Pajkovic, Holbrook was engaged to actress Elizabeth Olsen. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January 2015 that the former couple split after three years together. They met on the set of their movie Very Good Girls in 2012 and got engaged in March 2014.

The Logan actor later opened up about Olsen's decision to break off their engagement. "On the same day that my best friend died, I got a call from my girl to tell me it was over," he said in a December 2015 interview with Man of the World. Though he didn't mention the 28-year-old by name, they were engaged when his best friend, photographer David Armstrong, died from liver cancer in October 2014.



Since then, Holbrook has had plenty to celebrate in addition to the upcoming birth of his first bundle of joy. Bliss Media announced at Cannes Film Festival in May that the Gone Girl actor will star in Argentine director Juan Cabral's upcoming drama Two/One. The film follows the lives of two men, Kaden and Khai, living on opposite sides of the world. When one of them is awake, the other is asleep. When they finally meet, they must figure out who is the dream and who is the dreamer.



