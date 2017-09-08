Brian Austin Green does not have a problem with his son Noah wearing dresses, but he is bothered by internet trolls who criticize the 4-year-old's fashion choices.

"I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, 'I don't care," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who shares Noah with wife Megan Fox, said during an interview with Hollywood Pipeline's Straight From the Source on Thursday, September 7.

"He's 4, and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it," Green, 44, continued. "Dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever. It's his life. They're not my clothes. ... I feel like at 4 or 5, that's a time when he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, awesome! Good on him."

Fox, 31, shared a photo of Noah wearing a Frozen dress on Instagram in August.

The Transformers actress, 31, filed for divorce from Green in 2015 after five years of marriage but they reconciled a year later. In addition to Noah, they are the parents of sons Bodhi, 3, and Journey, 13 months. He also shares son Kassius, 15, with his former 90210 castmate and ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

The Anger Management alum recently revealed that he'd like to have a fourth child with Fox. "I want a girl. I really want a girl," he said during a Facebook Live interview with Hollywood Pipeline in August.

The New Girl actress, however, isn't so sure. "I'm not [pining for a girl]," she told Extra earlier this month. "I know Brian would like a girl, but they seem much more challenging if I'm any indication."



