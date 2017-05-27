Proud mama! Brie Bella took to Instagram on Friday, May 26, to share a photo of her stomach after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Birdie.

"17 days since I've given birth and I have zero shame in my postpartum belly!!" the Total Divas star, 33, wrote. "Graced with some stretch marks and 20 more pounds to lose I'm finally able to start a little cardio. Join me on my journey to getting back my pre pregnancy body. It's gonna be a long road but I'm ready!!! Only on my YouTube channel, link in bio."



Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed Birdie on May 9. "The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can't even express the love I feel for her," Bella gushed on Instagram, sharing the first photo of her newborn daughter. "From the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!! #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood."



The former professional wrestler, who is WWE star Nikki Bella's twin sister, is now preparing to get back into shape so she can return to the WWE ring. "As you can see, after giving birth two weeks ago, this is what it's like," Brie said in a YouTube video, showing off her belly and revealing that she already lost 25 pounds. "I didn't think I had stretch marks but I got a couple."



