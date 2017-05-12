Birdie says hi! Brie Bella sent a message to fans from her hospital bed after giving birth to her first child, baby girl Birdie Joe Danielson, earlier this week.

With husband Daniel Bryan by her side and her newborn daughter in her lap, the Total Divas star expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of well wishes. "Hi, everyone. So, we finally wanted to say thank you for all your support, your prayers and all your cute little messages about Birdie finally coming in," she began.

"It was a very crazy process, a very long labor," she continued. "And I'm so lucky I had Bryan by my side the whole time, and then my sister [Nikki Bella] — who's filming this right now — by my side the whole time, which was amazing. But at the end of something so hard and long, the most precious gift in the world came to us. We couldn't be happier. So thank you for all your love and support."

Brie then gave the floor to her husband, who proceeded to gush about her incredible strength. "This woman is a warrior. What she went through on Tuesday … never in my life could I do that," he marveled. "I'm just so thankful for all of you sending your well wishes and your support to us. It's meant a lot."

The new parents recorded the message on Thursday, May 11, two days after Birdie's birth, though they didn't post it to the Bella Twins YouTube channel until Friday.

Brie also gushed about her daughter on Instagram, sharing a pic from the hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. "The greatest feeling in the world!!!" she captioned the photo. "Can't even express the love I feel for her. From the moment I saw her I was in love."

