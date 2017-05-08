She’s here! Bristol Palin has welcomed her third child. The 26-year-old announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday, May 8.

welcome to the world Atlee Bay 🎀💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 8, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

“Welcome to the world Atlee Bay 🎀💕,” she captioned a photo of her newborn daughter with her husband Dakota Meyer.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This is the second child for the couple, who are also the parents of daughter Sailor. (Palin is also the mom of son Tripp, 8, with ex Levi Johnston.)

Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗 so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:34am PST

Palin and Meyer surprised fans by tying the knot last June after calling off their wedding in May 2015. "Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you'll end up where you're supposed to be," the newlyweds told Entertainment Tonight in a statement on Wednesday, June 8. "We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!"

