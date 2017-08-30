A not-so-tech-savvy mom from England has become an Internet sensation. Lorna Thomas found herself in a pickle when she tried to log out of her son Dan’s Facebook account on their shared computer.

Lorna attempted to send Dan a private message asking what to do, but instead posted the question on the Avon and Somerset Police page.

“hello Daniel. This is your mother,” a confused Lorna wrote on Thursday, August 24. “How do I get back on to my Facebook page? 🙄”

Less than an hour later the authorities responded with instructions and they even sprinkled in a joke. “Hi Daniel’s mum, this is the police. If you click the little arrow icon in the top right-hand corner of the page, it should give you an option to log out. You will then be able to log back into your own account. (You can thank us later Daniel).

The post received nearly 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments — including one from Lorna herself. “I am so sorry . . . I will now give up doing anything out of the ordinary on Facebook - very embarrassed.”

My mom used the dominos app for the first time and forgot to get sauce and cheese. Dead pic.twitter.com/cAhd1ymMsg — bj stead (@whosrobertseed) July 7, 2017

In July, Ohio-based mother Jimmi Stead got a taste of viral fame after she ordered a pizza from her phone. “My mom used the dominos app for the first time and forgot to get sauce and cheese. Dead,” her son, BJ tweeted, along with a photo of the sad pepperoni-only pie. The picture went viral with nearly 37,000 likes.

