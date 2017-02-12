Family time ☀️ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 11, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Britney Spears enjoyed a relaxing day with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, after her niece Maddie Aldridge returned home from the hospital following an ATV accident.

"Family time," the Grammy winner, 35, captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a hot tub with Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, on Saturday, February 11.



Spears' post came a day after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie, 8, was discharged from the hospital. Maddie, Jamie Lynn's daughter with ex Casey Aldridge, was hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday, February 5, when the Polaris off-road vehicle she was driving overturned into a nearby pond in the family's hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana. Police told Us Weekly the child was submerged under water for approximately two minutes as Jamie Lynn, 25, and her husband, Jamie Watson, struggled to free Maddie from a seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting.

"Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," the Zoey 101 alum wrote on Instagram on Friday, February 10. "Above all else we are so truly thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed."

Britney added on Instagram, "So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today... it's truly a miracle. Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know."

On Saturday afternoon, Jamie Lynn shared a passage from a daily bible verse book on Instagram. "Be joyful always; pray continually. ... Give thanks in all circumstances," the excerpt read. She captioned the post, "February 11th #JesusAlways."

