Baby on board! Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick are expecting their second child, the former tennis pro announced while being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday, July 22.

During his touching speech, Roddick, 34, gave shout-outs to his mother, Blanche; his late father, Jerry; his wife, Decker; their 21-month-old son, Hank; and most notably, their baby-to-be.

"Brook, I don't know how you juggle it all," the athlete gushed, via E! News. "You hear a lot of guys find it very tough to walk away from professional sports, but you are the reason my personal transition into a quasi-everyday life has been gratifying and full. Hank will someday realize how lucky he is, and our daughter that's coming will also realize she has the best mother on Earth."

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images for the International Tennis Hall of Fame

The model, 30, and Roddick began dating in 2007 and married in Austin, Texas, in April 2009. They welcomed firstborn Hank in September 2015.

Earlier this year, Decker opened up about balancing motherhood and her job. "For me, since I grew up with a mom who worked grueling hours, literally saving lives as an ICU nurse, she instilled in me at a very early age that I needed to work," she told Refinery29 in March.

"And when I had a baby [while filming Grace and Frankie], I didn't have a choice, I went back to work in three weeks," the actress continued. "For me, I think after you have a baby, you're in this sort of weird utopia. Your hormones are crazy, you're going on no sleep, and to be thrown into work during that time, I actually felt like Superwoman. Eventually reality came crashing down, and sleep deprivation hit me about two months later, but it made me feel really good. It was incredibly empowering to go back to work, and also be a mom and a wife, and balance everything."



