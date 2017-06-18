Caitlyn Jenner spent Father’s Day with her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner in L.A. on Sunday, June 18.

The trio, along with Caitlyn’s new puppy, Bertha, hung out at the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance car show in Beverly Hills, California.

The former I Am Cait star, 67, won an award at the show for her classic Austin-Healey Sprite convertible, picking up a crystal trophy for Most Fashionable car, and shared a photo on Instagram of Bertha posing with the Batmobile from the 1960s TV series.

While Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, enjoyed hanging out with their dad, their mom, Kris Jenner, was not quite as friendly towards her ex, snubbing the former Olympian in a Father’s Day pic she posted on Instagram on Sunday.

The momager — who has been vocal in her condemnation of Caitlyn’s claims about their relationship and decision to transition in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life — paid tribute to her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, as well as her son, Rob Kardashian, son-in-law, Kanye West, and daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, in her post, but made no mention of her husband of 22 years.

“To all the fathers out there who love unconditionally, who put their children first above all, we love you!!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. “To my son, Rob, on your first Father's Day... I am so so proud of you!! I've watched you grow into the most loving, caring father to our precious angel, Dream. Your father would be so proud of you. I love you and I'm proud of you Kanye and Scott. You amaze me every single day and all of my grandchildren are so very blessed to have all of you as fathers. To all the amazing dads out there, Happy Father's Day!!!”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Kris, 61, and her daughters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian were “upset” about the memoir, which was released in late April.

“Everything she says is all made up,” Kris ranted on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a--hole?”

Caitlyn subsequently admitted that she hasn’t spoken to Khloé for a couple of years, and hadn’t talked to Kim “in a long time.”

That left Kendall and Kylie stuck in the middle of the family feud, but an insider told Us last month that the pair were trying to remain neutral.

“Kylie and Kendall love their dad but understand why their larger family would feel the way they feel. They see both sides of it,” the source said. “They’re adults, they have their own homes, so they have their own separate relationships with Caitlyn. Kris wants her daughters to have a relationship with their father.”

