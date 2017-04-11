Paging Dr. Wilson to the maternity ward! Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington has given birth to her first child, a daughter, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday, April 11.

The U.K.-born actress, 33, shared a Boomerang of love Matthew Alan cradling their little one as they sit together against a tree, gazing lovingly at their newborn little girl. "We have a new great love in our lives… our sweet baby girl… Hayden," Luddington wrote to her 1.5 million followers, adding several heart and party popper emojis.

She later tweeted that the post was inspired by the "moving family photos" in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books.

Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on Grey's, announced her pregnancy with a fall-themed Instagram photo in October. The picture showed her sitting on a wooden deck with a large pumpkin in her lap. Gold letters on the pumpkin spelled out, "BABY ARRIVING SPRING 2017."



"This girl gets to be a 'cool mom' ha!" she captioned the snap. "We are beyond happy and I cannot wait to bring you all on this journey with me."

A few months later, she made headlines for another pregnancy announcement — this one in the style of Beyoncé's now-viral twins reveal. She and her Grey's costar Ellen Pompeo staged a spoof of Bey's big announcement, complete with a floral backdrop, maroon bra, blue underwear and sheer veil.

We can't help but act a fool #welovebeyonce filmed and directed by @therealdebbieallen @camillaluddington @hairtheshaway #greysanatomy A post shared by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

"We can't but act a fool #welovebeyonce filmed and directed by @therealdebbieallen @camillaluddington @hairtheshaway #greysanatomy," Pompeo captioned the funny video.

