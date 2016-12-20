Candice Swanepoel Credit: Michael Stewart

Candice Swanepoel has shared an intimate photo of her breast-feeding her son, Anaca, and slammed critics for shaming her and other moms for feeding in public.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 28, took to Instagram on Monday, December 19, and posted a close up black and white snap of her 2-month-old baby at her breast, and captioned it with a powerful message.



“Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children,” she wrote.

“I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..?”



The South African beauty continued: “The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv...why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding?”



“Breastfeeding is not sexual it's natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole.”



Swanepoel and her fiancé, Hermann Nicoli, welcomed their first child in October. The couple got engaged in August 2015 after nearly 10 years of dating.



