Those cheeks! Candice Swanepoel’s 6-month-old son, Anaca, will steal your heart. The Victoria’s Secret model shared an adorable video of her baby boy giggling while in a swing on Wednesday, April 6, along with an equally sweet caption.



“6 months ago this treasure came into my life, and brings me so much joy everyday I could just pop! So grateful to be his mommy. 🙏👼🐥 #mamaeorgulhosa,” the model wrote alongside the video.

The stunner, 28, welcomed her first child in October 2016 and has been giving fans and followers on social media a glimpse into her life as a mom ever since.

Michael Stewart/WireImage

In December, she fought back against breastfeeding critics by sharing an intimate photo of herself feeding little Anaca.

“Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children,” she wrote alongside the image. “I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..? The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on TV ... why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? Breastfeeding is not sexual it's natural. Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole.”

