Candy Spelling: I Hope Tori Is Finished Having Kids!

No more grandkids! Candy Spelling opened up about her daughter, Tori Spelling, while attending the 7th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 16.

Back in February, the Broadway producer, 71, threw the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 44, a baby shower for her fifth child.

“Let me tell you, she’s my daughter. I love her,” Candy told Us over the weekend. “I would do anything to help my children if I can.”

The duo celebrated at the Hotel Bel-Air in L.A. One month later, Tori and her husband, Dean McDermott, would welcome baby boy Beau. He arrived via a scheduled C-section.

The couple are also parents of Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 5. (The pair made a commitment to make their marriage work after Us Weekly exclusive revealed that McDermott had an affair in 2013.)

“She just loves her kids,” Candy added to Us. “I hope she’s finished, but you never know.”

The mother-daughter duo have had their ups and downs, too. In December 2014, Tori hinted that her late father, Aaron Spelling, “created a lot of the competition” between them, but they seem to be on better terms now.



