Casey Wilson and David Caspe Credit: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Another happy ending! Casey Wilson is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband David Caspe. The American Dad! actress announced the news on her Bitch Sesh podcast on Wednesday, March 22.

"Some big news on my end, which is that I am pregnant again," the 36-year-old said. "I’m so excited. I was feeling so sick for about a month."

Wilson and Caspe, 38, met in 2011 on set of the ABC comedy Happy Endings, which he created. They got engaged in September 2013 and tied the knot at the Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, California, in May 2014. One year later, they welcomed son Max, now 22 months.

"We chose the Ojai Valley Inn because of its beautiful scenery, serene vibe, and its close proximity to nature," the actress exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. The wedding was officiated by Wilson's brother, Fletcher Wilson, and the couple were feted by 170 guests.

The former Saturday Night Live star opened up about her relationship with writer-producer Caspe in an interview with Glamour magazine in July 2014.

"I don't want to say I was more into David than he was into me, but we had been working together for about a year before we started dating. I really liked him, but there was nothing I could do, which is really hard for women, especially because we want to make things happen," she recalled. "I ultimately started dating other people, but not to [make him jealous]. I actually had to go to that darker place of, 'I don't think this is going to happen.' I started dating other people just to get out there. I think it bothered him, though he said it didn't. His sister said to him, 'You know she's going to date other people.' So then he was like, 'OK, let's give this a try.'"

