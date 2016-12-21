This year has been historically gloomy, but fortunately, stars including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as well as Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcomed some adorable faces into the world to make up for it. Watch the video above to revisit the celebrity babies of 2016!

Luna Simone Stephens

Teigen, 31, and Legend, 37, welcomed their first child on April 14. "She's here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy," the new mom announced on Instagram. The couple, who married in September 2013, previously struggled to conceive and revealed in February they'd decided to have a baby girl via IVF with preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD). Since Luna's birth, the Cravings cookbook author and the 10-time Grammy winner have shared plenty of adorable pictures of their daughter on social media.

Dream Renée Kardashian

The next heir to the throne! Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Chyna, 28, gave birth to daughter Dream Renée, her first child with fiancé Kardashian, 29, via scheduled C-section on November 10. While giving birth, the model, who also shares 4-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga, and her family did their own take on the viral mannequin challenge. A month later, the Rob & Chyna stars announced a shocking split hours before their televised baby special aired.

Courtesy Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Dusty Rose Levine

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed daughter Dusty Rose on September 21. "They're a very happy couple and excited to start their family," a source told Us at the time. The Maroon 5 frontman, who wed the Victoria's Secret Angel in July 2014, later joked about his naiveté with fatherhood, telling Ryan Seacrest: "I've been a parent for three weeks. What do I know? I don't know anything, but it's kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly. … It's a beautiful experience."

Amada Lee Gosling

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes welcomed their second daughter, Amada Lee, on April 29. The notoriously private couple are also parents of Esmeralda Amada, who was born in September 2014. The La La Land hunk, 36, gushed over his family with the Cuban American actress, 42, in a recent GQ interview, saying, "Eva's the dream mother, and they're dream babies, and it's like a dream that I'm having right now. I'm dreaming it all."

Watch the video above to see more A-list couples (including Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds) who welcomed little bundles of joy in 2016!

