Happy Mother's Day! Countless celebrities took to social media on Sunday, May 14, to share sweet tributes to their moms, wives and more in honor of the holiday.
John Legend shared a stunning photo of his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their 13-month-old daughter, Luna, on Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife. Luna is so fortunate to have a mom that loves her so deeply and brings her so much joy," the "Surefire" singer wrote, adding five heart emojis.
Nicki Minaj posted a picture of her look-alike mother, Carol Maraj. "Yo how is my mother out here lookin like a snack?" the "No Frauds" rapper quipped on Instagram. "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MOMMY!!!!!! I LOVE YOU, MY QUEEN!!!!! HMD to all the mothers all around the [world]."
Russell Wilson shared a snap with his wife, Ciara. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sienna, late last month. Ciara also shares son Future Jr., 2, with ex-fiancé Future. "Nothing better than spending time with you," Wilson wrote on Instagram. "You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love."
See more stars' Mother's Day tributes below!
Being a mom is one of the biggest joys of my life. I have learned so much from my 3 kids... patience, kindness, humility, creativity and of course, how to tell a great knock-knock joke! 😉 To my wonderful kids, I love you more than you will ever know ( you will figure that out as soon as you have your own kids :) Always know how grateful I am everyday I get to be your mom!! 💖✨💖
