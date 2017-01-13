Celine Dion performs on NBC's 'Today Show' at Rockefeller Plaza on July 22, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Al Pereira/Getty Images

Céline Dion shared a sweet photo with her sons on Thursday, January 12, from the family's first Christmas without her husband, René Angélil.

"Holiday memories! Now time to get back to work!" the Grammy winner, 48, captioned a photo that showed her sitting with her arms around her twins, Nelson and Eddy, 6, who are wearing Santa Claus pajamas, while her eldest son, René-Charles, 15, stands behind his mama. The family poses in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by presents and holiday decorations.



She shared another pic on Facebook that showed her and the twins in ski gear warming their hands by a roaring open fire.

January 14 will mark one year since Dion's husband of 22 years died of throat cancer at the age of 73.



In an interview in December the "My Heart Will Go On" singer talked about how it was "bittersweet" to spend her first holiday season without her late husband.



"I cannot just live on like, 'I lost my husband; my children have no father,'" she told the New York Post's Page Six. "I have to stand tall and strong because this is my way of living: Stand tall, be positive, pick your battles, do the best you can and to live for today, not for tomorrow, for today, and know nothing is perfect, not everything you want will happen."



Dion planned to take her boys skiing in Montana, which used to be a family tradition before Angélil became too ill.

"We're going to ski again all together and he will be there with us," she said.



The "Power of Love" singer looked forward to spending quiet time reflecting and recharging ahead of her return to her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

"For me the trip is not to party. It's to try and meditate, find balance and be at peace with myself and my children and to eat, to play games — whether it's Monopoly or the telephone game," she said. "We are healing each day."

