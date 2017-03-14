It's a girl! Chad Michael Murray and his wife, Sarah Roemer, have welcomed their second child together.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday, March 13 to post a sweet message announcing the arrival of their baby girl.

"Don't worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want," he captioned a photo of his daughter's tiny hand gripping onto his finger. "I'm already yours and I'll never let you go. I've now two incredible women in my life. My son and I are two lucky guys."

Us broke the news in November that the couple were expanding their family. The One Tree Hill alum, 35, and Roemer, 32, welcomed a baby boy in May 2015, but have yet to reveal his name.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Murray and the Disturbia actress met while filming the TV series Chosen in 2013 and married in January 2015. "Chad and Sarah are extremely happy and excited, and enjoying their life together," Murray's rep exclusively told Us at the time.

The Sun Records actor opened up about fatherhood during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July 2016. "Having a family just changes your perspective on everything. I mean it's a world-changer," he said at the time. "For me, it was the greatest thing that's ever happened to me. Having kids is a game-changer, and I think you're always walking around with the mentality that you want to make sure that they're proud, and you want to represent them well and just be a great leader."

Having kids has even influenced Murray's career choices. "Just last week a project came up, and just due to the content alone, it wasn't something that I [want] my son to see when he grows up," he said. "It's not the type of material and I didn't feel like the payoff was worth it."

