Cuteness overload! Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of her 2-month-old son, Watson, whom she shares with husband Cole DeBoer.

The 16 and Pregnant alum, 25, posted a pic of her little guy wearing in a yellow, beetle-printed T-shirt paired with gray pants, and sporting the sweetest smile. “Love bug 💙,” Houska captioned the pic.

This isn’t the first time the South Dakota native — who is also mom of Aubree, 7, with ex Adam Lind — has treated fans to squeal-worthy photos of Watson via social media. Back in March, Houska shared a shot of her second child dressed a lot like his daddy. “Hey handsome 💙,” she captioned a pic of her son clad in camouflage. “@coledeboer”

DeBoer, who is known to rock camo while filming TM2, could not be more proud of his mini-me. On February 1, the hunky fitness fanatic posted a heartmelting pic of Watson smiling while sleeping. “Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!!” DeBoer wrote alongside the ’gram. “It hurts 😍@chelseahouska”

As previously reported, Houska and DeBoer welcomed Watson on January 25. "Welcome to the world, sweet boy,” the new mom of two captioned an Instagram pic of her newborn's hand at the time. Hours later, the aesthetician, who married DeBoer in October 2016, shared a photo of the infant cuddled up in a blanket. "Watson Cole," she wrote, revealing his name.

