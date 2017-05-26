It's gonna be … a boy! Chris Kirkpatrick and his pregnant wife, Karly, announced on Thursday, May 25, that they are expecting a son.

"@IamCKirkpatrick + @MagicKar + crossbow = gender reveal #babyboyboyboy!" the former 'NSync singer, 45, captioned a Twitter pic of the future parents.

The couple shot a crossbow at balloons filled with blue paint to reveal if they were having a boy or girl. In the photo, Kirkpatrick smiled at the news reveal, while Karly, 33, cradled her growing baby bump.

Kirkpatrick announced in March that he was going to be a first-time dad. "Karly and I are beyond excited," the star told Us Weekly at the time. "But know our kid is gonna have a hard time picking which of the ['NSync] fellas is their favorite uncle!"

Nevertheless, their little one will have plenty of playmates. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are parents of son Silas, 2, while Joey Fatone is dad of daughters Briahna, 16, and Kloey, 7.

Timberlake, 36, opened up about fatherhood in an interview with the Today show in October. "It changes everything. You literally just wake up and look in the mirror and go, 'I have no idea what I'm doing," he said at the time. "It's crazy, this new appreciation for both of them [Silas and Jessica]. It's humiliating and it's humbling at the same time."

