In true Chrissy Teigen fashion, the model confirmed that she’s planning to have a son next while simultaneously slamming Twitter trolls who gave her flack for using IVF on Monday, January 30.

The cookbook author’s tweets come after she revealed to both Extra and ET over the weekend that she and her husband, John Legend, plan on having a son next. The Sports Illustrated model, 31, who is already the mom of daughter Luna, 9 months, previously shared that they got pregnant through IVF after being unable to conceive naturally.

“A little boy is next, for sure,” Teigen told ET at the Producers Guild of America Awards, while also confirming to Extra that they “have a boy on ice.”

After opening up about their plans to expand their brood, Teigen took to Twitter to explain their decision.

“Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah,” she wrote on Monday, adding, “And no, I am not pregnant.”

When one Twitter user questioned the Lip Sync Battle host’s decision to conceive via IVF instead of giving it “a minute to try naturally,” Teigen clapped back: “Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know!”



With their embryo ready to go, Teigen told Extra that she’ll likely get pregnant after things slow down later this year.

“When we get to stay at home. [John] goes on tour, I think, all of May, so after that, I guess,” she shared, joking, "He’s literally like, ‘Please unfreeze me.’”

