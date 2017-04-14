She’s one proud mama! Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Friday, April 14, to share a sweet note to her and husband John Legend’s daughter, Luna, on her first birthday.

The 31-year-old model shared several black-and-white photos of herself, Legend, 38, and their little girl posing together with big smiles on their faces. The ‘gram was accompanied by a very touching caption. “Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug,” Teigen wrote. “You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in your first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner’s post comes just days after she revealed to Refinery29 that she is starting to “feel like [herself] again” after battling postpartum depression.

"When I was in the midst of everything, I could never imagine myself on the other side of it," the Cravings author told the site in an interview published on Tuesday, April 11. "Now, I'm able to look at September, October, November, December, and shake my head at how dark and crazy of a period it was. Unfortunately, you can only really do that when you're out of it. There's no other way to explain it. And there's no better feeling than being out of it."

Still, Teigen has experienced her fair share of setbacks throughout her recovery. "Of course, you have your good and bad days. I just had a bad day a couple days ago," she shared. "But the bad days do not outweigh the good days anymore. Just when you think it's really, really bad, it's going to get better."

The social media maven first revealed her struggle with postpartum depression in an emotional essay for Glamour’s April issue. In her piece, Teigen wrote that she was often “short” with people following Luna’s birth, “didn’t have an appetite” and could “burst into tears” at any given moment when she returned to work as cohost on Lip Sync Battle after taking a four-month maternity leave. She also explained that she was forced to press pause on her plans for a second cookbook.

But, as she explained to R29, things are definitely looking up these days. "So as of yesterday, I started doing really great, and I really got back into the mode of cooking," she told the outlet. "I've been emailing my editor and coeditor nonstop for the past two days, making these recipes and brainstorming, and I'm having so much fun. I'm really starting to feel like myself again. … I feel like everything's coming together really well right now, so I'm feeling really good. I'm in a much better place!"



