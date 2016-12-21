Chrissy Teigen attends the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/AMA2016/WireImage

Slay, mama! Chrissy Teigen opened up about her body in a new interview, revealing that she never thought of herself as all that sexy until she welcomed daughter Luna with husband John Legend back in April.

Speaking with Elle Australia for their January 2017 cover story, the model, 31, said that she has embraced the physical changes she’s experienced since becoming a mom.



“I always felt like a bit of a tomboy, and I never looked at my body as particularly sexual — I wasn’t a curvy girl,” Teigen told the magazine. “But to be able to see my body afterward, and of course you get, like, hips. Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure.… I think you just feel really feminine.”



And the Cravings author has been enjoying shopping for her newly acquired curves. “I only shop online, basically,” she explained. “Whatever my stylist Monica Rose puts me in, I order it in every color, in usually two different sizes because I fluctuate.”



A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 26, 2016 at 9:22am PDT

Having Luna, 8 months, has made the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner feel so confident that she is even willing to ditch the barely there bikini next time and pose entirely nude.

“I would much rather shoot completely naked than in a swimsuit; it’s just always been my thing. I’ve never been much of a beach girl,” she said. “I grew up in Washington — it’s freezing in that ocean. So it’s out of my comfort zone, and it’s the craziest thing that I’m probably most known for Sports Illustrated, when that’s how I feel the most uncomfortable.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



