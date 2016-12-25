The cutest Santa ever! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their first Christmas with their baby daughter, Luna, and they dressed her up as St. Nick, in a red and white onesie complete with a faux fur trimmed hat.

The Oscar-winning singer, 37, shared a sweet family portrait on Instagram on Sunday, December 25, that showed the supermodel planting a kiss on their only child. Both parents were casually dressed in robes. (Teigen's mom later shared a pic with her grandchild that showed Luna's outfit in all its glory.)

Merry Christmas! A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:14am PST

The Lip Sync Battle cohost, 31, also posted an Instagram pic revealing what Luna got for Christmas — the hottest toy of 2016, a Hatchimal. But it looks as if the 8-month-old might never actually get her hands on it, as Teigen captioned the photo, "We are all pretending this is for Luna." She later posted a video on Twitter showing her holding the Hatchimal as it sneezed.

We are all pretending this is for Luna A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:11am PST

Merry Christmas 🎅🏻🎁🎊🎉❤❤ A photo posted by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:05pm PST

It's been sneezing for a damn half an hour pic.twitter.com/mXMBrJe8g8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 25, 2016

The Sports Illustrated model has been sharing her excitement on social media over celebrating her first Christmas with her daughter. On December 14 she documented the cute moment when Luna, dressed in a pretty black-and-red plaid dress, met Santa Claus and reached out to touch his face before posing on his lap.

When your husband is in Paris but you gotta get your Santa on pic.twitter.com/mZLhUeadPS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 14, 2016

Legend, who missed the special moment because he was in London, was represented in the keepsake photos by a friend who held up a cutout of his face.



Teigen bought a slew of thoughtful presents this year, giving their dog a yoga ball so it wouldn't keep stealing hers, and sending pal Khloé Kardashian a cake made out of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cornbread and yams.

The "All of Me" singer didn't do as well. "Well I've had a lot of things in my stocking throughout the years but never a package of Christmas cards from the current year, @johnlegend," Teigen teased her husband on Twitter.

"You can never be too prepared," he replied.

