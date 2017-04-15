A sweet treat! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend decorated a cake for their daughter Luna's first birthday on Friday, April 14.



The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her little girl's special day on her Snapchat and Instagram accounts. Days after taking a class at Duff's Cakemix bakery in Los Angeles, the couple tried their hand at perfecting a two-tier pink cake.

We decorated it ourselves A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, adorned the cake with silver fondant polka dots, Luna's name, the number one and a purple party hat with a pink pom-pom on top. "GETTIN REAL," Teigen captioned one Snapchat post while frosting the cake.

The Cravings cookbook author and the "Surefire" singer, who wed in Italy in September 2013, also built a toy kitchen, a purple shopping cart and a pink Little Tikes car for the birthday girl. "This is f--king ridiculous," a frustrated Teigen quipped as she tried to screw the pieces of the car together in a Snapchat video.



Earlier in the day, Teigen, who battled postpartum depression after welcoming Luna last year, took to Instagram to wish her daughter a happy birthday. "You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in [your] first 12 months of life," she gushed. "We love you to the luna and back."

