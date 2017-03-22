Camels A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

The vacation envy is real! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed a camel ride on Tuesday, March 21, during their adventure-filled family getaway to Morocco.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 31, and the "Love Me Now" singer, 38, shared a series of sweet Instagram photos from their picturesque holiday. In one shot, Teigen looked stunning in a plunging black jumpsuit with a gold belt and gold earrings as she posed next to a camel. She pulled back her dark hair and wore mulberry-colored lipstick with smoky eye makeup.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Clad in all-black with dark sunglasses, Legend posted a picture of himself and Teigen striking a pose for the camera while riding their camels. He later shared a group shot with the friends who also saddled up for the ride, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband, photographer Mike Rosenthal. "Camels," Legend captioned his Instagram posts.

The Cravings cookbook author shared a second group photo as the foursome watched the sunset from the desert.



Camels A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

👩‍👩‍👦‍👦 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #Marrakech A post shared by Mike Rosenthal (@mrmikerosenthal) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Teigen and the La La Land actor arrived in Morocco with their 11-month-old daughter, Luna, last week. While in town, they visited a local marketplace and enjoyed an outdoor lunch. Teigen shared an adorable video of Luna saying "cat" for the first time on Monday, March 20. "Ah!!! So many firsts," the model gushed on Instagram.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Swarovski

The couple, who wed in September 2013, previously traveled to the North African country for Legend's birthday in December 2015.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!