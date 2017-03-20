Look who’s talking! Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Monday, March 20, to share a video of her and husband John Legend’s 11-month-old daughter, Luna, saying "cat" for the first time.

As seen in the clip, the couple sat down for an outdoor lunch with their little girl while vacationing in Morocco, where they spotted a cat sitting nearby. “What is that?” Teigen, 31, asks Luna before repeating the word “cat.”

Ah!!! So many firsts A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

After Legend, 38, says “cat” one more time, Luna catches on and tries to imitate her parents. “Ca!” she exclaims to the amazement of her mom and dad, who gasp and clap for her. “Ah!!!” Teigen captioned the video. “So many firsts.”

Earlier in the day, the model shared an adorable snapshot of her only child marking another first. “First bow!” Teigen wrote alongside the pic of Luna rocking the sweet hair accessory while sucking on a spoon.

First bow! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner has been using social media to document her family’s trip since arriving in Morocco last week. On Wednesday, March 15, the trio visited a petting zoo, where Teigen got up close and personal with a few turkeys, and Luna got to play with a supercute bunny rabbit.

Teigen’s Moroccan getaway comes just weeks after she revealed her secret battle with postpartum depression in an emotional essay for the April 2017 issue of Glamour magazine. According to the Lip Sync Battle cohost, she experienced symptoms of postpartum depression for months after the birth of her daughter in April 2016.

“I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do,” she wrote. “… I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone. I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody.”

