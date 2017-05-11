Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Timid isn't a word often used to describe Chrissy Teigen. On Twitter, the model, 31, boldly discusses laser hair removal, drinking and her affinity for sending nudes to husband John Legend. But the thought of performing on Lip Sync Battle (Thursdays, 10 p.m.), the Spike TV show she cohosts with LL Cool J, leaves her quaking.

"I would never, ever do it in my life," the spokesperson for Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka balks in the new issue of Us Weekly. "I'm terrified!"

The mom of daughter Luna, 13 months, gets in tune with Us:

Us Weekly: What songs get you dancing on Lip Sync?

Chrissy Teigen: I really live for Britney Spears. When Kate Upton did Britney, I was so excited. I love Rihanna too. I'm a Top 40–type person. During commercial breaks, we're listening to Journey and all the classics, so I just want to hear pop, pop, pop — or some old R&B. I love when LL gets out there on the mic and does his thing.

Us: In your three seasons hosting the show, who has been your favorite guest?

CT: Oh, God, Channing and Jenna [Tatum] were fantastic and brought out Beyoncé! Taye Diggs also did an amazing job this season when he did Madonna.

Us: Does Luna like coming to visit you on set?

CT: I try to bring her around. She'll wear her little headphones. She loves the dance floor because we have a huge mirror where all the dancers practice, and she'll crawl around. She's like me, though, in the way that she doesn't enjoy anything for more than five minutes.

Us: What are her latest milestones?

CT: She is just saying "daddy" all day. She'll walk at certain points. The thing with Luna is she saves it all. She doesn't show all her tricks at once. She will walk all day and then not do it again for f--king two weeks. You're like, "What happened?"

Us: Favorite Luna moment?

CT: If you say "Luna, hide," she'll close her eyes because she thinks that if she can't see you, you can't see her either. It's the cutest thing on the planet. She knows it makes me so happy so she does that all the time and I melt. She will literally hit me in the face so hard and then give me a little kiss. Babies know everything they're doing. They're so manipulative and so cuckoo. It's exhausting.

Us: You’ve partnered with Smirnoff! What do you love most about the brand?

CT: It just seemed like a natural, fun pairing. When I first saw the pitch for it and heard the words ‘unpretentious', ‘relatable,' 'no frills' that made me feel really excited. We both don't try to be anything we're not. They were like, 'What's your favorite drink?' and I was like , 'Vodka soda,' and they're like, 'Great! We love that.' They obviously see how much I love vodka on my Snapchat and Twitter and everything. It just felt very real and natural.

Us: In your house, you're the master chef. Are you also the the mixologist?

CT: No! I really am a horrible cocktail maker. I can make, like, a giant punch or a giant spiked lemonade. But can I shake a cocktail? No, no.

Us: How are John’s skills?

CT: Oh my god, when I was pregnant, I was obsessed with this mocktail at Spago called the cracklin rosie. It has vodka, rose water, raspberry puree, lychee juice. I remember timing John once and it took him 42 minutes to make it. I was waiting like crazy for it. After I had Luna, we started spiking it with vodka. We've gotten it down now to 22 minutes. So yes, we're very bad at making cocktails.

