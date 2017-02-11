This mama’s on fire! Ciara danced and lip-synched to Whitney Houston’s powerful anthem “I’m Every Woman” while showing off her growing baby bump in a video she shared with fans on Saturday, February 11.

“#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️,” she tweeted along with the minute-long clip, which she posted on the fifth anniversary of Houston's death. “Choreography by @galenhooks. Filmed by @timmilgram.”

In the video, the 31-year-old singer dons a white tank top and white dress shirt with nary a dab of makeup on her face as she kicks off one verse of Houston’s 1992 hit. “I can cast a spell, of secrets you can tell,” the “Goodies” singer lip syncs to the track. “Mix a special brew, put fire inside of you.”



The second-time mother-to-be shows off her big baby belly as she saunters through the kitchen, even grabbing a giant wooden spoon to use as a microphone at one point, shimmying her shoulders to the beat.



Once in the living room, Ciara prances onto the couch, where her son, Future Jr., 2, sits watching his mom dance around the room. Her husband, Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson, also makes a cameo, peering at a dancing Ciara through the doorway with a smile on his face.



At the end of the clip, Ciara whips off her white dress shirt and tosses it at the camera in a show of true diva passion.

The singer’s fans quickly reacted to Ciara’s spontaneous video, with some speculating that this was the “I Bet” singer’s version of a gender reveal.

Ciara and Wilson, 28, announced their happy baby news last October, and the singer debuted her baby bump while on a date night with the athlete at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood in December.



And the lovebirds definitely aren’t letting pregnancy cramp their style. Earlier this week, the couple hit the 2017 Makers Conference in Los Angeles, where Ciara glowed in no makeup and wet hair.

The pair tied the knot in a lavish castle wedding in England in July 2016.

