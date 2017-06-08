Mike Coppola/WireImage.com

Hot mama-to-be! Jason Aldean cradled his pregnant wife Brittany Kerr’s baby bump at the 2017 CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7.

The country crooner, 40, opted for casual blue jeans and a suede jacket while his ladylove donned a fringed black gown, showing off her growing belly.

today is the day..... whats it gonna be? boy or girl! #genderreveal A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 22, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Aldean, who is nominated for two awards and set to perform at the awards show, and Kerr announced that they’re expecting a baby boy last month. The duo posted an adorable Instagram video in which they popped both a girl and boy balloon, revealing it was a he after blue confetti emerged from Aldean’s "it's a boy" balloon.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

The couple, who started dating in March 2014, tied the knot in Mexico in March 2015.

"Once you have a kid, bring a baby in it, life as you know it changes drastically, for the better,” Aldean told Us in June 2016, prior to Kerr announcing her pregnancy. “It definitely changes. We're just enjoying the newlywed life and being married and having fun with it right now."

