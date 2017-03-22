Model mom! Coco Austin shared some super sweet photos of her daughter, Chanel, on Snapchat on Tuesday, March 21, and revealed her baby is still breast-feeding at 15-months and “going strong.”

The 38-year-old star admitted Chanel’s nap time was her most favorite part of the day as she posted some adorable snapshots of the sleeping tyke snuggling up to her chest.

Coco took the opportunity to address what she says is “the main question” she gets asked from mothers: “Am I still breast-eeding? And the answer is yes,” she told the camera. “She’s 15 months and still going strong.”

Recently on Snapchat..... My favorite time of the day is nap time! I love watching @babychanelnicole (Snapchat- "Coco") A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 21, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

She was praised by many of her fans for continuing to breast-feed and “bond” with her baby.

Courtesy: Coco Austin Snapchat

Although she’s taking motherhood in her stride, it isn’t always easy.

Coco — who welcomed Chanel in November 2015 with husband Ice T — recently shared a photo of her standing inside her colossal walk-in wardrobe, with her baby girl and her bulldog at her feet, after they interrupted a sexy selfie.

When u attempt to take a sexy outfit pic & baby and dogs won't let you.lol It's tough to balance everything but I like the challenge🤔 A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

“When u attempt to take a sexy outfit pic & baby and dogs won't let you.lol,” she captioned the shot.

“It's tough to balance everything but I like the challenge.”

