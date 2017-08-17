Little Miss Expressions.... Here are some pics from our 1st trip to Disneyland.. We didnt get to meet Mickey Mouse but she sure snuck in hogging my cola. The day before this she tried it for the 1st time too! Alot of 1st moments in the last couple of days! A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

The happiest place on earth! Reality star CoCo Austin took her adorable daughter, Chanel, for her first visit to Disneyland on Wednesday, August 16th.

The 38-year-old television personality, who dressed her 20-month-old in a matching Minnie Mouse T-shirt, documented their sweet adventure on her Instagram page.

"Chanel's 1st visit to Disneyland was a success!" the happy mom captioned an Instagram video collage of their time in the park. "I thought her being a year 1 and a half would be too young for her to enjoy but she is a ride freak! She even loved the Haunted mansion!"

Austin, who shares Chanel with her husband, Ice- T, also brought her mother Tina Austin along for the fun. “My mom wanted to witness her 1st visit and I'm glad she was there because when I lived in California when I was young she took us every year as a tradition!"

And after spending several hours enjoying the sights and sounds of the park, Chanel fell asleep right before the famous fireworks show. "I thought Chanel was out for the night right before the fireworks but she luckily woke up when she heard music! Go @babychanelnicole!!"

Coco and Ice-T’s daughter is no stranger to adventure. Back in February, Chanel turned heads as she made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week.

The couple welcomed Chanel in November 2015. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor has two adult children from previous relationships, as well as a 20-year-old grandson.

