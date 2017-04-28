Coco Rocha Reveals the Best Mommy Advice She Ever Got

Couldn’t have said it better. Supermodel Coco Rocha does not cave to the pressures of mommyhood. In fact, the mom to 2-year-old daughter Ioni James told Us Weekly that the best parental advice she’s received is to not take any. Watch what she had to say in the video above!

“One amazing person when I was pregnant had said to me, ‘Can I give you some advice?’ And I was like, ugh, not again, someone asking to give me advice. She said, ‘Don’t take anyone’s advice.’ I thought it was so appropriate,” Rocha told Us at the CYBEX MIOS launch in New York City. “Because here we are trying to do the best that we can do. As long as that kid is loved, is safe, is healthy and fed, what more could you want?”

Rocha, who shares her daughter with husband James Conran says that judgment from other moms was the thing that surprised her most about becoming a parent.

“I was very surprised to hear a lot of critique, a lot of negativity out there,” Rocha says. “That was the most surprising thing. It wasn’t the experience of being a mom. That all to me just felt natural and exciting. There are a lot of cyber-bully moms out there that you unfortunately have to deal with. But as long as that baby’s happy, that’s all that you need to focus on.”

Rocha, 28, and her interior designer hubby welcomed their first child in March 2015. The beauty excitedly announced the news on Twitter along with an adorable pic of their newborn. She wrote, “James & I are so proud to welcome into the world our healthy and beautiful baby girl, Ioni James Conran! #ioniconran”

James & I are so proud to welcome into the world our healthy and beautiful baby girl, Ioni James Conran! #ioniconran pic.twitter.com/or6c56IiVn — Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) March 28, 2015

The Canada native is making big strides with her daughter. Find out what milestone her little girl just reached in the video above! Also, Rocha reveals if she and Conran, whom she married in June 2010, have plans for baby No. 2!



